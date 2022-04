TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A car drove into a house in Trotwood Monday night.

Crews were sent to the crash in the 3600 block of Wilmore Street just after 9 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Neighbors called in the crash since no one was in the house at the time it happened. Dispatchers said the people in the vehicle did not appear to be injured.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.