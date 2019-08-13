CareFlight called after car crashes into tree, U.S. 35 closed

Car into tree

Car into tree in Jefferson Township (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to a crash involving a car into a tree in Jefferson Township Tuesday morning, according to regional dispatch.

The crash happened at around 11:15 am on U.S. 35 near N. Lutheran Church Road. St. Peters Church is located at the intersection.

No information has been released regarding the severity of any injuries or what caused the crash.

U.S. 35 is closed in both directions between Snyder Rd. and Lutheran Church Rd. as a result of the crash.

