VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a storefront on Tuesday afternoon in Vandalia.

Vandalia Fire responded to a consignment shop at 52 South Dixie Dr. on reports of a car crashed into the storefront. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

(Photo/Vandalia Fire)

The driver of the vehicle reportedly hit the gas instead of the brakes while driving in the parking lot, according to Chief Follick of the Vandalia Fire Department.

No one was injured in the crash. The incident only impacted one store, which will be closed for repairs.

The accident Tuesday comes not long after a similar event in August.

On Aug. 8, a driver pulled into the parking lot of the New Carlisle Dollar General located at 1215 S. Dayton Lakeview Road. Instead of hitting the brake, she hit the gas, causing the vehicle to smash into the Dollar General and do significant damage.

A shopper walking into the store with her child was hit in the incident, suffering an injury to her leg. She was treated and released.