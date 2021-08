DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in critical condition after crashing into a pole Sunday.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS crews on scene that the crash happened around 1 a.m. on West Hillcrest Avenue and Salem Avenue.

The driver crashed into an RTA pole then his car caught fire. Crews pulled the man out and he was taken to the hospital with several injuries. Police said the man is in critical conditon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.