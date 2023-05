DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was cited after crashing their vehicle into a Dayton home early Monday morning.

The crash reportedly happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, May 29, near the intersection of South Findlay and East Third streets.

Footage from the scene showed that the vehicle came up to the house’s porch, causing minimal damage. No injuries were reported on the scene.

The driver was reportedly cited for failure to control.

Police said this crash remains under investigation.