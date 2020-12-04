GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio 235 is closed Friday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole.
The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday on Ohio 235 near Routzong Road in Xenia Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene in addition to crews from Spectrum. Ohio 235 is closed in both directions.
OSHP told 2 NEWS the 22-year-old man driving fell asleep behind the wheel before hitting the utility pole. According to OSHP, the driver was taken to the hospital with what could be a broken leg.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Biden says Trump should attend inauguration to demonstrate commitment to peaceful transfer of power
- 12-year-old boy accepted to Georgia Tech; hopes to become aerospace engineer
- Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel, data shows
- Driver falls asleep and crashes into utility pole in Greene County, OH-235 closed
- Dog alerts family of house fire in Dayton