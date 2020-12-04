Driver falls asleep and crashes into utility pole in Greene County, OH-235 closed

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio 235 is closed Friday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday on Ohio 235 near Routzong Road in Xenia Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene in addition to crews from Spectrum. Ohio 235 is closed in both directions.

OSHP told 2 NEWS the 22-year-old man driving fell asleep behind the wheel before hitting the utility pole. According to OSHP, the driver was taken to the hospital with what could be a broken leg.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

