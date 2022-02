DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash in Dayton on Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, one person was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on 3204 North Main St. in Dayton on Monday, Feb. 28.

Dispatch said police responded around 8:18 a.m. and reported that a car drove into a pole.

