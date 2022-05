MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A car has crashed into a pole in Moraine sending one to the hospital.

A vehicle crashed into a pole at West Dorothy Lane and Springboro Pike around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, May 2.

Our 2 NEWS photographer on the scene reported that the car sustained heavy visible damage.

Moraine police reported that one person was taken to hospital but there is no word on their condition.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared.