MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a pole in Miamisburg which left thousands without power at one point.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a pole on Red Deer Lane just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the driver had already left.

At one point, nearly 2,000 people were without power according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.

Since the time of the crash, power has been mostly restored.