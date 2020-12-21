Car crashes into pole in Jefferson Twp. Monday

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pole in Jefferson Township early Monday morning.

Authorities told 2 NEWS police were called to the 900 block of Calumet Lane just after 1:30 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured. There’s been no word on the cause of the crash.

WDTN will update this story as we receive more information.

