ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a pole in Englewood and more than 1,000 AES Ohio customers were without power on Tuesday morning.

According to Englewood police dispatch, a car crashed into a pole at 1100 S. Main St. around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dispatch reported that Main Street had been shut down in both directions from W. Wenger Road to I-70. 2 NEWS crews at the scene have since reported that the road is beginning to open.

AES Ohio was called to the scene and power lines were reportedly laying on the roadway.

Dispatch said the driver was injured, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, power has been restored to the area as of 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday. At the height of the outage, 1,037 were without power.

