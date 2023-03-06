DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is in the hospital after crashing into a pole and a traffic signal box in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, a single vehicle crashed on West Riverview Avenue near Salem Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a pole and then a traffic box. Video from the scene showed that the car sustained heavy damage to the front.

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.