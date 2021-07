TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A car ended up on its hood after the driver crashed into a pole in Trotwood.

The crash was reported at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday on Olive Road at Fairgrove Way.

Our 2 NEWS photographer on scene saw a person being given a field sobriety test from officers before being taken away in handcuffs.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said medics were called to the scene and AES was contacted about the pole.