CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio has been called after a car crashed into a pole Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the car crashed into a utility pole located by the intersection of East Westbrook Road and Hoke Road. Crews were called to the scene just after 7 am.

AES Ohio has been notified of the crash, Dispatch said. At this time, no power outages have been reported in the area, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

Clayton police on the scene confirmed that no one was injured in the crash. Clayton PD will continue to handle this incident.

