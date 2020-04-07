Car crashed into Motel 6 on Miller Lane

Butler Township Police confirmed that a car crashed into the Miller Lane Motel 6.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler Township Police told 2 NEWS that a car crashed into the Motel 6 on Miller Lane at around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say that there was no car on the scene when they arrived.

The car appears to have drove into a first floor room, breaking through the wall and causing damage to the door and window frames.

