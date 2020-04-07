Car crashed into Motel 6 on Miller Lane

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler Township Police told 2 NEWS that a car crashed into the Motel 6 on Miller Lane at around 8:30 a.m.
Authorities say that there was no car on the scene when they arrived.
The car appears to have drove into a first floor room, breaking through the wall and causing damage to the door and window frames.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
