MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a utility pole in Moraine Monday.

According to the Moraine Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Venetian Way and Main Street just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a two-vehicle car accident.

One vehicle crashed into a utility pole dislodging it from the ground, but the wires didn’t come off the pole. One person was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

