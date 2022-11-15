MOOREFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into an apartment complex on Monday.

According to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car side-swiped a car and then hit another before crashing into an apartment building in the 4800 block of Ridgewood Road East around 6:50 p.m. on Monday.

OSHP reported that the driver of the car was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was one person inside the unit that was hit, however, they were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time, but troopers said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.