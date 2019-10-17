Car crashes into Miamisburg food mart

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a food mart in Miamisburg Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Around 11 a.m., a Chevy Impala crashed into the front of the AmeriStop Food Mart building on Heincke Road. According to regional dispatch, a female was trapped inside of the Chevy Impala.

The AmeriStop Food Mart’s owner said a frequent customer just accidentally stepped on the gas rather than the brake which sent her flying in the glass front door.

“The door kind of fell on the car so she was trapped in the car for a few minutes, but they were able to get her out pretty quickly,” said Sgt. Jon Thompson of Miamisburg Police. “She’s not injured, just a little shook up.”

Thompson said they are still investigating but don’t believe any citations will be issued.

“I think it’s just one of those things where we all make mistakes, unfortunately today was her day,” said Thompson.

Nick Patel owns the food mart and said it can be quite busy at times so he is thankful nobody was hurt.

“Next thing you know, the car is ending up in the store and luckily, just a few seconds before that, a customer had walked out,” said Patel.

Patel bought the business on North Heincke Road two years ago and said nothing like this has ever happened.

He hopes to have everything back to normal in the next two weeks, adding they are putting up a temporary wall in the meantime but they will remain open.

“We had a City of Miamisburg building inspector look at it and there’s no structural damage,” said Patel. “There is some damage to the side walls and mainly the glass store front got damaged.”

The female inside the car was conscious, breathing, and talking after the incident.

