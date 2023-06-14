DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local business was forced to close temporarily Wednesday after a car crashed through one of its walls.

Early Wednesday morning, a black Chevrolet HHR was heading south on Wilmington Pike when the driver lost control of their vehicle, running it off the eastern side of the road. The Kettering Police Department said the car then jumped the curb and crashed into the Animal MD Vet Clinic and Lucky Dog Daycare building. The driver received minor injuries in the collision.

The clinic was forced to close for the day. A message on its voicemail says it hopes to reopen Thursday, June 15.

No cause for the accident has been released at this time.