KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into two parked cars and two homes on Whipp Road in Kettering last night.

Around 9:56 pm on Friday, October 22, Kettering Police responded to a crash on Whipp Road. A car traveling west crashed into two parked cars and two houses at high speeds before coming to a stop.

Kettering Police Department said that that two of the car’s occupants were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

This matter is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we have more information.