DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For the second time this week, a car has crashed into a Kettering home.

The crash happened Friday around 3:15 p.m. on the 600th block of Cushing Avenue.

Kettering police say a medical issue may have caused the driver to crash through the garage.

The driver was taken to Kettering Medical Center with minor injuries.

No one was home at the time at the time of the crash.