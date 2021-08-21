Car crashes into Huber Heights home

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are called after a car crashes into a Huber Heights home.

It happened in the 4300 block of Longfellow Avenue after 2 p.m. Saturday.

While police were heading to the scene, they say they received a report that the driver had a gun. When officers arrived, they talked the driver out of the home.

According to police, the crash was intentional and the driver knew the homeowner.

2 NEWS spoke with the homeowner. He says the driver is his son and previously made threats.

“The neighbor said he [the driver was flying down the street, come through my driveway and hit the house,” states the homeowner, Paul Leonard.

There were five people inside the house at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

The driver was taken into custody and was treated for injuries he received in the crash.

Felony charges are pending.