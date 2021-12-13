DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a pair of homes late Sunday night, causing significant damage to homes and injuring the driver.

Dayton Police responded to the 600 block of Wyoming Street just after 11:30 pm Sunday to find a car had driven into two buildings, taking out the porch of one home, and the porch and front door of the other.

There is a lack of road marks leading up to the crash, which police say may be a clue as to the driver’s condition at the time.

Police on the scene said the driver was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition. People were inside at the time, but it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the two homes are unstable, and the Red Cross has been called to help the displaced residents.