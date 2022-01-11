DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ­– A single-car crash sent one to the hospital early Tuesday morning, police say.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that police responded around 12:02 am to reports of a car crashing into a house on Nordale Ave in Dayton.

Upon arrival, police found the vehicle had hit a parked car and then continued moving until it landed in the front yard of a Dayton home. Dayton Police on the scene said that one person was taken to Miami Valley hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if anyone was inside the home at the time, or how much damage was done to the home.