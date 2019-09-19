Car crashes into home in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home in Trotwood Wednesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 9 pm at a house in the 5200 block of Hoover Avenue.

They say the car made it halfway into the structure.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the accident.

