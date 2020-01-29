Car crashes into home in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to an accident in Trotwood where a car has crashed into a home.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a silver sedan ran into a home in the 3700 Mandalay Drive just before 5:10 pm.

A 911 caller reported that the vehicle is almost completely inside the home.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home at the time, or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.