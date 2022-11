Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a home in Harrison Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a home at 2529 Ottello Ave. around 5:15 a.m.

Crews are on scene, however, there is no information on what led up to the incident at this time.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.