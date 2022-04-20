MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Harrison Township home Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Merrimac Avenue. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said an SUV was heading northbound on the avenue when it left the road and went through the front yard of a home.

The vehicle then hit the front porch of the home and caught fire, according to Harrison Township police and fire at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped in the SUV and had to be removed. They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but crews told 2 NEWS the person is expected to be OK.

The driver had also hit a gas line. A company was at the scene repairing damage to the line.

The incident is under investigation by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations.