Car crashes into Discount Drug Mart store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a car ran into a Discount Drug Mart building Thursday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 2:30 pm at the store located at 1575 Lyons Road.

It is unclear at this time what may have prompted the accident. A medic was sent to the scene after an elderly man involved suffered a head injury.

Officials could not immediately say how much damage the building suffered.

No further details are available at this time.

