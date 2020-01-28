Car crashes into Dayton business

(WDTN Photo/Ken Jarosik)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton business is left with a big cleanup project after a car crashed into their building Tuesday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 5:30 pm at 14 Karat Gold CDs and Tapes, located at 4180 West Hillcrest Avenue.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials could not immediately say what may have caused the crash.

No further details are available at this time.

