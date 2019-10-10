Car crashes into creek in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a car into a creek in Shelby County early Monday morning.
Troopers arrived at the scene on State Route 29, south of Wells Road in Van Buren Township shortly before 6 am to find a vehicle into a creek.
There were no injuries reported in the crash and no roads were blocked as a result.
The crash remains under investigation.
