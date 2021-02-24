Car crashes into church during service on Brandt Pike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were sent to Brandt Pike after a car crashed into a church while people were attending a service Wednesday night.

Officers at the scene told 2 NEWS that no one was injured in the crash but the building was totaled as a result. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to Grandview Hospital with unspecified injuries. Investigators believe narcotics and speed were a factor.

Authorities said that the driver swerved off the road while driving north on Brandt Pike. The car went into a ditch, went airborne, hit a mailbox and then hit the building.

