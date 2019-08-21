Breaking News
Car crashes into church building

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a car that crashed into a church Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 6:45 pm in the area of West Third Street and Hollencamp Avenue.

It is unclear at this time how badly the driver was injured or if the building suffered significant structural damage.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

