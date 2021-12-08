CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at a home in Champaign County after a car crashed into it Wednesday.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. One car crashed into a house in the 9900 block of State Route 235. It’s not known if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS crews on scene say there is a lot of damage done to the house. Firefighters have ripped down the walls of the home.

State Route 235 is shutdown due to the accident. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.