XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building at an apartment complex in Xenia.

According to a post by the City of Xenia Fire Division, a car crashed into a building at Wright Place Apartment s on High Wheel Drive on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was treated and released with minor injuries, however, the building sustained significant damage said Xenia fire.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.