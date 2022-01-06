FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase ended in a car crash Wednesday night after a car was stolen from the University of Dayton campus.

The chase started around midnight OSP said, with the UD police and Ohio State Highway Patrol chasing the stolen vehicle. The car then crashed into a building on the corner of Germantown Street and Iola Avenue in Franklin.

Franklin PD then took over operations, Dayton police on the scene said.

Two suspects were in the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash, DPD said, and both were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition. There is no word on charges at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.