Car crashes into AmeriStop Food Mart in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a food mart and gas station in Miamisburg Thursday morning, according to authorities.

At around 11 am, a Chevy Impala crashed into the front of the Ameristop Food Mart building on Heincke Road. According to regional dispatch, a female was trapped inside of the Chevy Impala.

No one inside the store was injured as a result of the crash. The female inside the car was conscious, breathing, and talking after the incident.

2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will have additional details as they become available.

