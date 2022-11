Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One car crashed after racing another in Trotwood on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars were racing near Hoover Avenue and Miller Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Regional Dispatch reported that one car fled the scene, and one crashed.

2 NEWS crews at the scene said that an ambulance was present, however, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.