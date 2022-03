PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car took significant damage after the driver attempted to avoid an accident in Pike Township Wednesday morning.

According to crews on the scene, the driver of a silver car attempted to avoid an accident on State Route 235, and instead drove off the road, crashing through the guard rail before colliding with a utility pole.

The driver made it out of the crash without injury, crews said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to investigate this incident.