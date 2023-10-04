DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured in a crash in Darke County.

A car crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio Harris Creek Road on Oct. 4 around 4:16 p.m. Two vehicles were involved, with injuries reported.

According to investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a red 2008 Chevy HHR was traveling westbound on Horatio Harris Creek Road and stopped at the intersection of State Route 118. The Chevy HHR pulled out into the intersection in front of a white 2013 Toyota Sienna and crashed into the car.

The driver and one passenger in the Chevy HHR were treated for injuries. The driver of the Toyota Sienna was uninjured.

Darke County Deputies responded to the scene along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville City and Township Fire.