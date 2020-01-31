Car crash causes outages for thousands of DP&L customers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car accident Thursday night led to power outages for over 2,000 DP&L customers in Dayton.

A spokesperson for DP&L tells 2 NEWS that the crash caused downed power lines, which in turn caused the interruption to service.

They could not immediately say how quickly power will be restored, but DP&L’s outage map lists the estimated restoration time as midnight.

As of 10:30 pm, over 2,030 customers had lost power.

Check your outage status below:

