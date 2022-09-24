DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken into custody following a car chase in Dayton Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Banks with the Dayton Police Department, the chase started on Northcrest Drive in Dayton around 7:30 p.m. It lasted around five minutes and ended in a crash in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

The two people in the car were taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. Police believe they were involved in robberies that happened earlier in the day. They reportedly recovered guns and other evidence from the car. Once the suspects are released from the hospital, they will be booked in the Montgomery County jail.

The chase involved a joint effort between DPD and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.