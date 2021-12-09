VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes are blocked on I-75 South in Vandalia after a car caught fire Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on I-75 South at the Northwoods Boulevard exit in Vandalia. OSHP said a vehicle on the side of the road was smoking and eventually caught fire, becoming completely engulfed in flames.

One lane on the highway is open at this time. The two right lanes are blocked on I-75 southbound beyond SR-571 due to the fire.

There’s been no word on injuries at this time. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.