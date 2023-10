DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle caught fire in Dayton on Thursday morning.

A call came in around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 5 about a car on fire. The car was parked next to a 2-story house in the 2100 block of Catalpa Drive in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the house was vacant at the time of the fire. Crews were able to put out the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

