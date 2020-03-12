Car catches fire next to building in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle blowing up on Webster Street.

The call came in just before 7:30 Thursday morning from the 4400 block of Webster Street. Montgomery Couty Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person called 911 and reported a vehicle had “blown up” next to a business.

The fire department was able to quickly get the fire under control. It is not known if the vehicle actually exploded or what caused the fire.