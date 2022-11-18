Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local McDonald’s will be closed temporarily after a car caught fire while in line at the drive-thru.

On Friday afternoon crews were called to the scene after a car caught fire while in the drive-thru of the Riverside MacDonalds on the 1900 block of Harshman Road.

While crews were en route, Dispatch told crews that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and civilians were working to get them out of the car.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to the restaurant building. Crews quickly evacuated the building and took the fire down. Taylor said the building only took some cosmetic damage but will be closed while maintenance is performed, and the building is cleared to open by the health department.

The driver of the car was treated on the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the car to catch fire. This incident remains under investigation.