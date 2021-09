DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car caught fire following a two vehicle crash on Troy Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that there were possible injuries as a result of the crash but they could not confirm.

Three paramedics were called to the scene and the street was shutdown while crews attended the scene.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.