Car catches fire after hitting Troy medic unit

City of Troy officials investigate a crash involving a medic unit on Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Troy medic unit was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Market Street and West Market Street around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Troy police officials said that Troy Medic 2 was traveling east on West Market Street, on their way to a call. A car driven by Austin Good, of Troy, turned off of Grant Street, hitting the medic unit. Good’s car almost immediately caught fire.

Good left the burning car which continued to move east on West Market St. through the intersection of West Market, South Market, and East West Street before going over a sidewalk and into a building on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The two paramedics in Medic 2 immediately used a fire extinguisher that was on board to attempt to put out the flames. A Troy engine arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames before damage to could be done to the building.

There were no injuries in the crash. Troy police are not issuing any traffic citations at this time. The medic unit was traveling with both lights and siren, but there are conflicting reports as to which vehicle had the green light at West Market and Grant Street.

Troy Police are investigating the crash.

    The car went over a sidewalk and into a building on the southeast corner of the intersection. (Courtesy: Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today)
    A car driven by Austin Good, of Troy, turned off of Grant Street, hitting the medic unit. (Courtesy: Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today)
    City of Troy officials investigate a crash involving a medic unit on Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today)

