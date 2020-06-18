Live Now
Car catches fire after crash in Dayton

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car caught fire after a crash in Dayton Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Germantown Street near Gettysburg Avenue.

According to officials on the scene no one was hurt mi the crash. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

