Car catches fire after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car caught fire after a crash in Dayton Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Germantown Street near Gettysburg Avenue.
According to officials on the scene no one was hurt mi the crash. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
