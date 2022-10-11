Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The right lane of I-75 north is closed after a car collided with a concrete truck on the highway.

According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State highway Patrol, the car and the concrete truck collided on I-75 North sending the car over the embankment near the Miami and Montgomery County line.

OSP troopers are on the scene along with fire crews and medics. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

The far-right lane of I-75 is closed while crews work on the scene. This incident remains under investigation.